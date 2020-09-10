Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 745,477 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $110,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.33. 20,356,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,164,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.98.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

