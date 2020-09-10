Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Up 5.1%

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.30. 543,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 676,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Orange by 7.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Orange by 133.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Orange by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

