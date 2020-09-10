Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Up 5.1%

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.30. 543,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 676,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
