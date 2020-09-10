Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will post sales of $36.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.20 million and the highest is $39.01 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $65.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $161.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.40 million to $169.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.92 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $198.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

OSMT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. 308,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

