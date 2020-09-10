Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global accounts for about 7.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 17.82% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $60,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXFD stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OXFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

