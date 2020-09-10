Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,477,832. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $236.96. 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.93 and its 200 day moving average is $217.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

