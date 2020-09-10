Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $90,764.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Parachute has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $90,764.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,697,994 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

