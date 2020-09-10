Paulson & CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,620,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952,000. DISH Network comprises 4.0% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of DISH Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,018,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,802. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISH. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

