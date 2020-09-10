Paulson & CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,050,000. Equinox Gold Cp makes up about 0.9% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 1,189,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,773. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

