Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $383.03 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Paulson & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,891,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,279,261 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics comprises 12.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $383,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,099 shares of company stock worth $12,339,235 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

