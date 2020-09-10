Paulson & CO. Inc. Invests $24.23 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 561,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,226,000. Qiagen accounts for about 0.8% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 0.25% of Qiagen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 97.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,235 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 24,274.8% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,007 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Qiagen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Qiagen by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 535,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,376. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

