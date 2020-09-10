Paulson & CO. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Paulson & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,786 shares during the period. Pacira Biosciences makes up approximately 2.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Pacira Biosciences worth $67,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 51.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 9,164.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 216,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 161.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,886,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. 577,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -240.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $682,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,320,055. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

