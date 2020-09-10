Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 1,757,806 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Paulson & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757,806 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up 6.6% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $205,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 694,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

