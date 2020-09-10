Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 0.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.66. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

