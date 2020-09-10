Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lessened by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.60. 8,456,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

