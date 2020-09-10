Peerplays Price Down 38.6% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003872 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $42,908.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

