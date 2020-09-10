PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.76. 6,048,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,579. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

