PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.26

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.2636 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12.

PetroChina has increased its dividend payment by 170.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PetroChina has a payout ratio of -588.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PetroChina to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.8%.

PetroChina stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 188,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 338.85 and a beta of 0.87.

PTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.97.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

