Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 20,526,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

