Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 2,147,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,127,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Specifically, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBI shares. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $829.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

