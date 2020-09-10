Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $279,895.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00238217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.01655848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00170923 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.