Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,318,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,125,000. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Oracle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.98.

ORCL traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 13,904,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,122,964. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

