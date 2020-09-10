Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.99 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,358.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $149.70. 6,951,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.20. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

