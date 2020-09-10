Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading Down 7.6%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 4,338,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 875,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

