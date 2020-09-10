Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

Shares of CMI traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.