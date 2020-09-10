Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Snap-on as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Snap-on by 996.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 136,693 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Snap-on by 28.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.9% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

NYSE SNA traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.71. 212,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

