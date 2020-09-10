Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. 1,387,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

