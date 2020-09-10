Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 114 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,855. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

