Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 134 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $7.39 on Thursday, hitting $255.65. 1,829,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,422. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

