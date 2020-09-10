Principal Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 63,165 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

NYSE EMN traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

