Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,140. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

