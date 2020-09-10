Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BLK stock traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $543.31. The company had a trading volume of 891,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,688. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

