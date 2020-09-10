Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $135.23. 2,713,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,792. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $7,720,850 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.