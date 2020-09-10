Principal Street Partners LLC Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.09. The stock had a trading volume of 604,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,744. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $250.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

