Principal Street Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,321 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Centurylink by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452,564. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

