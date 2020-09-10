Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,101 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 4,554,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,934. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.