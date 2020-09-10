Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

VZ stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,809,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

