Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,924 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 260,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 34,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,016,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060,707. The firm has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.