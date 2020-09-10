Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.1% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.40.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.