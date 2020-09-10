Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.07. 397,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,170. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

