Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.9% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

