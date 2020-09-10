Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 117,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

