Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. State Street comprises 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after purchasing an additional 365,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,747. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

