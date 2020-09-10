Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. State Street comprises 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after purchasing an additional 365,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
STT traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,747. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.
In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Story: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.