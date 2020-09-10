Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

KKR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.48 and a beta of 1.45.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.