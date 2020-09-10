Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.88. 7,547,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

