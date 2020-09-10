Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after buying an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after buying an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after buying an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.34.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.