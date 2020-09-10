Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,269 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 375,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 115,798 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 2,236,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

