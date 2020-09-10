Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 12,111 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 8,224,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

