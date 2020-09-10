Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 16,616 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,769. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.