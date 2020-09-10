Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $224.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,342. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $231.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

