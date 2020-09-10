Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 19,030 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,623,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,335,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

NYSE:CAG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. 3,317,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

